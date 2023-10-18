Air Wick Essential Mist Refill Linen & Petals 20ml

AIR WICK Essential Mist Linen & Petals. Contains hydrocarbons, C12-C16, isoalkanes, cyclics, <2% aromatics, hydrocarbons, C11-C13, isoalkanes, <2% aromatics. May be fatal if swallowed and enters airways. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. IF SWALLOWED: Immediately call a POISON CENTRE or doctor. Do not induce vomiting. Store locked up. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local regulations. Contains linalool, citronellol, tetramethyl acetyloctahydronaphthalenes, 4-tert-butylcyclohexyl acetate, alpha-isomethyl ionone, limonene, 2,4-dimethyl-3-cyclohexene carboxaldehyde, delta-damascone. May produce an allergic reaction. UFI: FET3-W0FS-Q002-0E66 RB UK - PO Box 4044, Slough, SL1 0NS. Tel: 0800 376 8181 RB IE - Citywest Business Campus, Dublin 24. Tel: 01 661 7318

Get long lasting fragrance in your home with the Air Wick Essential Mist Diffuser. Our portable device diffuses fragrances infused with Natural Essential Oils into mist and gives you ultimate fragrance control. Enjoy some bedroom morning mist or unwind with the Air Wick mist diffuser in your living room after a long day. Air Freshener. Airwick.

