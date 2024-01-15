We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tex Mex Feast Loaded Cheesy Fries 400g

Tex Mex Feast Loaded Cheesy Fries 400g

£3.50

£3.50/each

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
1826kJ
437kcal
22%of the reference intake
Fat
24.7g

high

35%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.3g

high

37%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.3g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
1.61g

medium

27%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 987kJ / 236kcal

Cut and battered potato with a cheese sauce topped with extra mature Cheddar cheese and sliced jalapeño chilli.
Chips, topped with tangy cheese and sliced jalapeños
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Whole Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (5%), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Beta Carotene) (Milk) (4.5%), Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (4%), Single Cream (Milk), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Jalapeño Chilli, Cayenne Pepper, Wheat Starch, Paprika, Cornflour, Thyme, Oregano, Garlic Purée, Salt, White Pepper, Mustard Powder, Sea Salt, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Black Pepper, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Molasses, Invert Sugar Syrup, Onion, Flavourings, Garlic Powder, Chilli Powder, Clove.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

