Aunt Bessie's Homestyle Vegetable Gravy 170g

Add a finishing touch to any roast dinner or midweek meal with this easy-to-prepare gravy mix. Made without MSG for a natural and homely flavour.

MSG Free Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 170G

Ingredients

Maltodextrin, Potato Starch, Modified Starch, Salt, Vegetables (2%) (Tomato, Carrot, Leek), Colour: Plain Caramel, Natural Flavourings (containing Celery), Rapeseed Oil or Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Celery Seeds, Parsley, Sage, Barley Malt Extract

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Egg, Milk, Mustard, Soy and Sulphites. For allergens, see ingredients in capital letters.

Number of uses

This Pack Contains Approximately 50 Portions

Net Contents

170g ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to prepare 280ml (1/2 pint) boiling water, kettle, whisk. Makes approximately 6 servings. Add water to the kettle and bring to the boil. 1 Put 4 heaped teaspoons (approx. 20g) of powder into a measuring jug. For an extra thick gravy, add more powder. 2 Add 280ml boiling water to the jug. 3 Whisk vigorously and continuously until the powder is fully dissolved and you have a smooth gravy. Serve and enjoy. - These instructions are guidelines only.

Additives