Tesco Finest Parmigiana Crispy Chicken Breasts 395g

2 Skinless chicken breast fillets in a breadcrumb with sourdough coating, with a parmigiana tomato sauce sachet and a Parmigiano Reggiano cheese sachet.

2 WHOLE BREASTS FROM SELECTED FARMS Tender whole chicken breasts in a crisp sourdough crumb, finish with a rich sundried tomato sauce and Parmigiano Reggiano.

Pack size: 395G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Fillet (54%), Parmigiana Sauce Sachet [Water, Tomato Passata, Tomato, Tomato Juice, Tomato Purée, Sundried Tomatoes, Sugar, Maize Starch, Balsamic Vinegar (Red Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Grape Must), Onion, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Garlic Purée, Herbs, White Wine Vinegar, Sea Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Black Pepper, Molasses, Flavourings], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Wheat Starch, Salt, Yeast Extract, Wheat Gluten, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Deactivated Yeast (contains Wheat, Barley), Herbs, Wheatgerm, Yeast, Spices, Olive Oil, Lactic Acid, Raising Agent (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

395g e