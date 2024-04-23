We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Tesco Finest Parmigiana Crispy Chicken Breasts 395g

£5.50

£13.92/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
1409kJ
336kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
14.4g

medium

21%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.0g

low

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.3g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
1.20g

medium

20%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 753kJ / 180kcal

2 Skinless chicken breast fillets in a breadcrumb with sourdough coating, with a parmigiana tomato sauce sachet and a Parmigiano Reggiano cheese sachet.
2 WHOLE BREASTS FROM SELECTED FARMS Tender whole chicken breasts in a crisp sourdough crumb, finish with a rich sundried tomato sauce and Parmigiano Reggiano.
Pack size: 395G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Fillet (54%), Parmigiana Sauce Sachet [Water, Tomato Passata, Tomato, Tomato Juice, Tomato Purée, Sundried Tomatoes, Sugar, Maize Starch, Balsamic Vinegar (Red Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Grape Must), Onion, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Garlic Purée, Herbs, White Wine Vinegar, Sea Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Black Pepper, Molasses, Flavourings], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Wheat Starch, Salt, Yeast Extract, Wheat Gluten, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Deactivated Yeast (contains Wheat, Barley), Herbs, Wheatgerm, Yeast, Spices, Olive Oil, Lactic Acid, Raising Agent (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

395g e

