Buttermilk Plant Powered Honeycomb Blast Choccy Egg and Bar 175g

Bttrmlk Plant H/comb Blast Egg and Bar 175g No excuses not to share! David & tracy

Generously thick plant-powered choccy egg with crunchy pieces of honeycomb plus an award winning honeycomb blast choccy bar I'd love some more please! Not just for Easter! Our award winning Honeycomb Blast Choccy Bars are available all year - Yay! :)

Made for life's little indulgences. When it comes to choosing or sharing a treat, we believe that everyone should be able to enjoy exceptional tasting treats. Which is why our choccies are plant based and made from natural ingredients. No nasties. No waste. No excuses not to share!

Free From Food Awards - Bronze 2022 Treat yourself better Palm Oil Free - A Happier Planet Diary Free - Nobody Misses Out Natural Ingredients - A Better Quality Treat Great for Vegans - Enjoyed by More People Zero Waste Free from: milk, gluten Vegan friendly recipe No artificial colours or flavours Small box Big heart Great value

Pack size: 175G

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts

Net Contents

175g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours