New
Buttermilk Plant Powered Honeycomb Blast Choccy Egg and Bar 175g

Buttermilk Plant Powered Honeycomb Blast Choccy Egg and Bar 175g

£6.00

£6.00/each

This product is available for delivery or collection until 22/03/2024
Vegan

Bttrmlk Plant H/comb Blast Egg and Bar 175g No excuses not to share!David & tracy
Generously thick plant-powered choccy egg with crunchy pieces of honeycomb plus an award winning honeycomb blast choccy barI'd love some more please!Not just for Easter!Our award winning Honeycomb Blast Choccy Bars are available all year - Yay! :)
Made for life's little indulgences.When it comes to choosing or sharing a treat, we believe that everyone should be able to enjoy exceptional tasting treats.Which is why our choccies are plant based and made from natural ingredients.No nasties. No waste.No excuses not to share!
©2024 Buttermilk Confections Ltd.
Free From Food Awards - Bronze 2022Treat yourself betterPalm Oil Free - A Happier PlanetDiary Free - Nobody Misses OutNatural Ingredients - A Better Quality TreatGreat for Vegans - Enjoyed by More PeopleZero WasteFree from: milk, glutenVegan friendly recipeNo artificial colours or flavoursSmall boxBig heartGreat value
Pack size: 175G

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten
May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts

Net Contents

175g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

Free From Food Awards - Bronze 2022Treat yourself betterPalm Oil Free - A Happier PlanetDiary Free - Nobody Misses OutNatural Ingredients - A Better Quality TreatGreat for Vegans - Enjoyed by More PeopleZero WasteFree from: milk, glutenVegan friendly recipeNo artificial colours or flavoursSmall boxBig heartGreat value
Honeycomb Blast Choccy EggHoneycomb Blast Choccy Bar

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Rice Powder (Dried Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour), Cocoa Mass, Raising Agent: Bicarbonate of Soda, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, Rapeseed Lecithin), Natural Flavourings, Choccy contains minimum 40% cocoa solids

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing GlutenMay Contain: Nuts, Peanuts

Storage

Store in cool, dark, dry conditions. Do not refrigerate. Once open keep tightly sealed and consume within two weeks. Best before: see base of pack.

Nutrition

Typical Values100g
Energy (kJ)1820
(kcal)432
Fat (g)12.0
of which Saturates (g)7.4
Carbohydrates (g)79.0
of which Sugars (g)69.0
Protein (g)1.1
Salt (g)1.1

