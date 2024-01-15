We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tex Mex Feast Crispy Cauli Bites 270g

Tex Mex Feast Crispy Cauli Bites 270g

£3.50

£12.96/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
901kJ
216kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
13.3g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.2g

low

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.1g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
1.20g

medium

20%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 739kJ / 177kcal

Battered and fried cauliflower pieces with a pot of barbecue dip.
Lightly spiced & battered cauliflower pieces with a Barbecue dip
Pack size: 270G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cauliflower, Water, Barbecue Dip [Water, Brown Sugar, Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, Glucose Syrup, Cane Molasses, Cornflour, Oak Smoked Water, Garlic Purée, Smoked Paprika, Smoked Salt, Black Treacle, Smoked Onion Powder, Smoked Garlic Powder, Tamarind Concentrate, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Salt, Onion Powder, Chilli Powder, Clove, Garlic Powder, White Pepper, Pimento, Ginger, Paprika, Clove Powder], Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Maize Flour, Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Cornflour, Gram Flour, Salt, Cocoa Butter, Smoked Paprika, Dextrose, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Parsley, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Thyme, Sugar, Oregano, Cumin.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

270g

