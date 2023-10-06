Aunt Bessie's D/Dlings Mix With Cracked Black Pepper 140G

Dumpling Mix with Cracked Black Pepper For all my latest news, tasty recipe ideas and competitions For a Sustainable Tomorrow Making a difference with responsibly soured and prepared food every day WWW.AUNTBESSIES.CO.UK/OUR-SUSTAINABLE-PATH

Add a special finishing touch to any casserole or stew with this easy-to-prepare dumpling mix. Cracked black pepper and beef suet provides extra flavour for a hearty, homely and satisfying meal.

Makes 8 Dumplings

Pack size: 140G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Beef Fat, Raising Agent: Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Black Pepper, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in capital letters.

Number of uses

This Pack Makes 8 Dumplings

Net Contents

140g ℮