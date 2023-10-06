We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Aunt Bessie's D/Dlings Mix With Cracked Black Pepper 140G

Aunt Bessie's D/Dlings Mix With Cracked Black Pepper 140G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.50

£10.71/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per serving - 2 dumplings (cooked as directed)
Energy
583kJ
139kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
4.6g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.5g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g

low

0%of the reference intake
Salt
0.26g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g oven baked provides:

Dumpling Mix with Cracked Black PepperFor all my latest news, tasty recipe ideas and competitionsFor a Sustainable TomorrowMaking a difference with responsibly soured and prepared food every dayWWW.AUNTBESSIES.CO.UK/OUR-SUSTAINABLE-PATH
Add a special finishing touch to any casserole or stew with this easy-to-prepare dumpling mix. Cracked black pepper and beef suet provides extra flavour for a hearty, homely and satisfying meal.
Why not try our...Scrumptious Yorkshire Pudding Mix with Sage & Onion
Produced under licence from Nomad Foods Europe Limited. The Aunt Bessie's logo and device are the registered trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited.
Makes 8 Dumplings
Pack size: 140G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Beef Fat, Raising Agent: Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Black Pepper, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in capital letters.

Number of uses

This Pack Makes 8 Dumplings

Net Contents

140g ℮

View all Ready Made Mixes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here