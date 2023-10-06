Dole Peach Vanilla & Creme 4 X 123G

Peach, vanilla & plant-based alternative cream dessert, with sweetener. Nutri-Score was developed by independent scientists and is widely used in Europe. Score A is given to products with the healthiest composition and E to the least healthy ones.

Peach Vanilla Cream* *Plant based alternative to cream Dole® new plant-based delicious goodness Filled with sun-ripened fruit pieces & a smooth plant-based cream

Dole Peach Vanilla Cre*m is a delicious and healthy fruit and plant-based cream snack for the whole family combining the delicious taste of sun-ripened peach pieces in a vanilla and fruit juice glaze, combined with smooth coconut cream. Founded in Hawaii in 1901, Dole is among the world's largest producers and marketers of high-quality fruit and vegetables. For more than 120 years, Dole has believed that good, healthy food should be more like sunshine – available for all. We want to champion an equitable world where everyone has access to healthy nutrition, but where this access does not come at the cost of the planet.

Plant Based Natural Fruit Sugars Only BPA-Free Packaging Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 492G

Ingredients

Peach (46%), White Grape Juice from Concentrate, Coconut Powder (4%), Acerola Juice from Concentrate, Modified Tapioca Starch, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Natural Vanilla Flavours (0, 2%), Natural Flavourings, Thickeners (Pectin, Carrageenan, Locust Bean Gum), Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides from Stevia), Dextrin, Colour (Beta Carotene)

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

4 x 123g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Best served chilled

Additives