Tex Mex Feast Loaded Bean Chilli 480g

Tex Mex Feast Loaded Bean Chilli 480g

£4.50

£9.38/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
1382kJ
331kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
13.9g

medium

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.4g

low

12%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.2g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.94g

medium

16%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 623kJ / 149kcal

Mixed beans in a spiced tomato sauce topped with tortilla corn chips, medium Cheddar and mozzarella cheeses and jalapeño peppers.
Smoky four bean chilli, topped with tortilla chips, cheese & jalapeños
Pack size: 480G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mixed Beans (27%) [Red Kidney Beans, Black Turtle Beans, Haricot Beans, Black Eyed Beans], Tomato, Water, Onion, Carrot, Maize Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Paste, Medium Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Jalapeño Chilli, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Mozzarella Cheese (Milk), Sugar, Ground Cumin, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Ground Coriander, Smoked Water, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Thyme.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

480g e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

