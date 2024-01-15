We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tex Mex Feast Sweet BBQ Pulled Pork 410g

Tex Mex Feast Sweet BBQ Pulled Pork 410g

5(1)
£4.50

£10.98/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
1342kJ
319kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
12.2g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.7g

medium

24%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.7g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Salt
0.53g

medium

9%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 907kJ / 216kcal

Slow cooked seasoned pork shoulder with a sachet of sweet barbecue glaze.
Succulent slow cooked pork in a sweet and sticky BBQ glaze
Pack size: 410G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (76%), Sweet Barbecue Glaze [Sugar, Water, Maple Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Cane Molasses, Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Salt, Smoke Flavouring, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Paprika Extract)], Sugar, Spices, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Salt, Dextrose, Corn Starch, Dried Red Pepper, Rice Flour, Tomato Flakes, Dried Onion, Dried Green Pepper, Oregano, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Produce of

Not for EU
Made using British and EU pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

410g e

