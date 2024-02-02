Aagrah Pilau Rice Mix 180g

A Premium Base for Pilau Rice

Bangin' Taste Chilli Rating - Mild - 1

Pack size: 180G

Onions, Tomatoes (Diced Tomato, Tomato Juice, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Cumin Seed, Ground Cinnamon, Garam Masala, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Cloves, Cardamom Powder, Acid: Citric Acid, Ground Bay Leaf, Natural Flavouring

180g ℮

Make Fluffy Pilau Rice in 3 Simple Steps:

1. Soak 300g of basmati rice in Luke warm water for 30 mins, then drain.

2. Heat 2 tbsp of oil in a pan and add the jar contents along with 3 full jars of water and bring to the boil.

3. Add the drained rice and reduce to a simmer. As the rice absorbs the water, stir gently and occasionally- once the water is fully absorbed, cover the pan with a lid and steam cook on the lowest heat for around 10 mins - check 5 mins before the end to ensure the rice is not sticking to the base.

Pro-Tip

When adding the rice to the pan, you can add garden peas or chickpeas to take your rice to the next level.