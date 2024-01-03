We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

JoJo Maman Bebe BATHTIME ESSENTIALS

JoJo Maman Bebe BATHTIME ESSENTIALS

£8.00

£8.00/each

Vegan

JOJO MAMAN BEBE BATHTIME ESSENTIALS
JoJo Maman Bébé is here to take care of every little bit of time you spend with your little ones. That's why we've made these gentle, soft and oh so fun bath-time products.Use for waking-up-splashing from top to toe, or end of day dreamy, sleepy-time when I grow.Designed for babies, children. mums and dads too this will keep you squeaky-clean for all those days well spent.
FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C157042, www.fsc.orgMade under Icence for JoJo Maman Bébé Ltd by Elsam International Limited Central House, 1 Ballards Lane. London. N3 ILQ
Mildly scentedDermatologist and paediatrician approvedVegan & cruelty free

Ingredients

Strawberry Bubble Bath: Water (Aqua), Sodium C4-16 Clefin Sulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Capryly/Capryl Glucoside, Benzyl Alcohol, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Fragrance (Parfum), Citric Acid, Mango Hair & Body Wash: Water (Aqua), Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride Capryly/Capryl Glucoside, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Fragrance (Parfum), Cimic Acid, Blueberry Hair & Body Wash: Water (Aqua), Sodium C14-16 Aletin Sulfonate Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chlorice Capryly/Capryl Glucoside Benzyl Alcohol Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Fragrance (Parfum), Citric Acid, Banana Bubble Bath: Water (Aqua). Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chlonde, Caprylyl/Capry Glucoside, Benzyl Alcohol, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate Fragrance (Parfum), Citric Acid

Number of uses

4

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Use for waking-up-splashing from top to toe, or end of day dreamy, sleepy-time when I grow.

