We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Mighty Oat Based Whole Not Milk Alternative 750ML

Mighty Oat Based Whole Not Milk Alternative 750ML

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.75

£2.33/litre

Vegan

Oat and pea protein drink with added vitamins and minerals.
Pick up a carton of new milk (that’s not milk).Our delicious Whole Not Milk recreates the creamy taste of Whole cow’s milk but it's completely plant-based! So it’s lactose free, dairy free and 100% plant-based.Pour it over your cereal. Try it in your brews. It can even be used as a milk substitute in baking. Really, it’s the ultimate replacement.Plus, you won’t be missing out on the good stuff. Our Whole non dairy milk is a source of protein, contains less saturated fat and sugar and packs the same levels of calcium and vitamin B12 as dairy.And, by switching to our whole oat drink, you’ll be able to reduce your impact on our planet.So what are you waiting for? It’s time to switch.
Welcome to our MIGHTY world. We're a dairy alternative brand that's big on 3 things: taste, health and sustainability. That's why we craft our products from plant based sources that pack tonnes of flavour, provide you with goodness and are less harmful to our planet. Join us in our mission to switch one million people to dairy alternatives and take a step to reducing your carbon footprint.
FSC - FSC® Mix, Board / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C020428, www.fsc.orgThis plant pack contains carton board from FSC®-certified and other controlled sources. Plastics used are plant-based via a certified mass-balance system.
Whole Not Milk looks and tastes just like full fat milk! But, it's dairy free, lactose free and completely plant-based.Each serving has over 70% less saturated fat AND sugar than whole cow's milk.Our Whole Oat Milk is fortified the same level of Calcium as dairy. Plus, we add in Iodine and Vitamins D & B12 for extra goodness.Each litre produces 72% fewer carbon emissions* than dairy milk. *Foundation Earth DataEnjoy our milk alternative on cereal, in brews and even in your bakes.
Pack size: 750ML
Protein contributes to the growth or maintenance of muscle mass
Source of CalciumSource of Protein

Ingredients

Water, Oats (4%), Rapeseed Oil, Pea* Protein Isolate (1.6%), Acidity Regulator (Dipotassium Phosphate), Fermented Oats, Calcium Carbonate, Natural Flavourings, Sea Salt, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Lodine, Vitamins (B12, D), *Peas are Legumes

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Soya., People with severe allergies to legumes like Peanuts and Soya should be cautious when introducing pea protein into their diet because of the possibility of a pea allergy. For allergens, including Cereals that contain Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake me up

View all Dairy Free Drinks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here