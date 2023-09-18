Mighty Oat Based Whole Not Milk Alternative 750ML

Oat and pea protein drink with added vitamins and minerals.

Pick up a carton of new milk (that’s not milk). Our delicious Whole Not Milk recreates the creamy taste of Whole cow’s milk but it's completely plant-based! So it’s lactose free, dairy free and 100% plant-based. Pour it over your cereal. Try it in your brews. It can even be used as a milk substitute in baking. Really, it’s the ultimate replacement. Plus, you won’t be missing out on the good stuff. Our Whole non dairy milk is a source of protein, contains less saturated fat and sugar and packs the same levels of calcium and vitamin B12 as dairy. And, by switching to our whole oat drink, you’ll be able to reduce your impact on our planet. So what are you waiting for? It’s time to switch.

Welcome to our MIGHTY world. We're a dairy alternative brand that's big on 3 things: taste, health and sustainability. That's why we craft our products from plant based sources that pack tonnes of flavour, provide you with goodness and are less harmful to our planet. Join us in our mission to switch one million people to dairy alternatives and take a step to reducing your carbon footprint.

FSC - FSC® Mix, Board / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C020428, www.fsc.org This plant pack contains carton board from FSC®-certified and other controlled sources. Plastics used are plant-based via a certified mass-balance system.

Whole Not Milk looks and tastes just like full fat milk! But, it's dairy free, lactose free and completely plant-based. Each serving has over 70% less saturated fat AND sugar than whole cow's milk. Our Whole Oat Milk is fortified the same level of Calcium as dairy. Plus, we add in Iodine and Vitamins D & B12 for extra goodness. Each litre produces 72% fewer carbon emissions* than dairy milk. *Foundation Earth Data Enjoy our milk alternative on cereal, in brews and even in your bakes.

Pack size: 750ML

Protein contributes to the growth or maintenance of muscle mass

Source of Calcium Source of Protein

Ingredients

Water, Oats (4%), Rapeseed Oil, Pea* Protein Isolate (1.6%), Acidity Regulator (Dipotassium Phosphate), Fermented Oats, Calcium Carbonate, Natural Flavourings, Sea Salt, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Lodine, Vitamins (B12, D), *Peas are Legumes

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Soya., People with severe allergies to legumes like Peanuts and Soya should be cautious when introducing pea protein into their diet because of the possibility of a pea allergy. For allergens, including Cereals that contain Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Preparation and Usage