Emmi Caffe Latte Hazelnut Brownie 230ml

Pasteurised Iced Coffee with low-fat cocoa powder and roasted ground hazelnuts.

Coffee and cake? Yes, please! We've packed the taste of a delicious hazelnut brownie into your iced coffee. It tastes so incredibly chocolaty that you almost don't notice the coffee. But you'll notice the coffee boost. Pretty sneaky, right? Everything you love. Nothing you don't need. Made with Hand-Roasted Arabica Beans from Brazil

Rainforest Alliance People & Nature - Coffee & Cacao

Real Barista Quality Ingredients Lactose-Free Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 230ML

Ingredients

Semi-Skimmed Milk 88% (1.1% Fat), Brewed Arabica Coffee* 7%, Sugar, Low-Fat Cocoa Powder* 0.7%, Roasted Ground Hazelnuts 0.5 %, Lactase, *Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk

Net Contents

230ml ℮

