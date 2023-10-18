Cow & Gate 2 Follow On Baby Milk Formula Powder 6-12 Months 600g

Follow-on milk from 6 months Enriched with important nutrients to support your little one’s nutritional needs, Cow & Gate 2 Follow-On milk powder 600g is: •Our lowest priced pack •Contains Iron, Calcium and Vitamin D •Contains no palm oil •Specially designed to complement your little one’s weaning diet •Trusted for over 100 years

At around 6 months, your baby will be enjoying the start of their weaning adventures! Cow & Gate Follow-on Milk can help play a core role in their feeding journey as a source of important nutrients. Cow & Gate Follow-On Milk is specifically designed to support your little one’s nutritional needs from when they start their weaning journey right up until their first birthday. It’s enriched with the important nutrients, such as iron to support your little one’s normal cognitive development, calcium for normal growth and development of bone, and vitamin D to support the normal function of their immune system. Made with love for little tummies, and trusted for over 100 years, Cow & Gate Follow-on Milk is here to support your baby as they happily play, learn and explore the world around them. At Cow & Gate, things that matter to you as a parent matter to us too. That is why our milks have no palm oil and no artificial preservatives. Our 600g bag of Cow & Gate Follow-on milk contains 18 feeds and comes with a handy scoop. What’s next? When your little one turns one, and becomes even more active, their nutritional needs increase. Made for toddlers from 1 year, Cow & Gate Toddler Milk is nutritionally tailored for toddlers, with vitamin D and Calcium to support normal growth and development of bone, and is the next step on their feeding journey.

With over 100 years of trusted experience, at Cow & Gate, we’re passionate about nourishing your happy baby as they happily grow, learn, laugh and play. Made with love for little tummies, you can trust us to provide the nutrition that your baby needs to embrace every magical milestone. We’re here to support parents and babies, giving you confidence to follow your instincts at every happy step of your little one’s feeding journey. Need a chat? Let’s Talk! For tips and non-judgmental support, our specialist baby advisors and experienced mums are here to talk and encourage confident parenting at every stage. Go to the C&G baby club at https://www.cgbabyclub.co.uk/ for more information or call us on 0800 977 8880. Our lowest priced pack based on RRP per unit compared to our other powder formats. Number of feeds based on feeding guide and average powder per feed of 32.9g. Breastfeeding is best. Follow-on milk should only be used as part of a mixed diet from 6 months. Talk to your healthcare professional. Preparation instructions on pack must be followed.

Pack size: 600G

Ingredients

Lactose (from Milk), Vegetable Oils (High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil), Skimmed Milk, Demineralised Whey (from Milk), Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Whey Concentrate (from Milk), Cow's Milk Protein, Calcium Phosphate, Fish Oil, Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Potassium Chloride, Sodium Citrate, Choline Chloride, Magnesium Hydrogen Phosphate, Vitamin C, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Potassium Citrate, Inositol, Magnesium Chloride, L-Tryptophan, Iron Sulphate, L-Carnitine, Zinc Sulphate, Antioxidant (Vitamin C), Vitamin E, Pantothenic Acid, Niacin, Copper Sulphate, Thiamin, Vitamin A, Riboflavin, Vitamin B6, Potassium Iodide, Folic Acid, Manganese Sulphate, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin K1, Biotin, Vitamin D3, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

600g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feeding guide 6-12 months Approx. 1 beaker, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.7g): 7, Quantity of water per feed: 210ml, 7 fl oz Once weaning is established, we recommend giving your baby 500-600ml per day. This is only a guide, your baby may need more or less than the above. Ask your healthcare professional if you require more advice. Always use the scoop provided. Scoop colour may change from time to time. Important feeding and storage advice - Make up each feed as required. - For hygiene reasons, do not store made-up feeds, discard unfinished feeds as soon as possible, and always within 2 hours. - Do not heat in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding. - Never add extra scoops or anything else to your baby's feeds. - Never leave your baby alone during feeding. How to use this pack There are two sachets and a scoop inside this pack. Open the sachets with scissors, cutting along the top. To close, carefully fold the open end of the sachet over. To maintain the best quality, we recommend using a clip** to reseal the sachet. **Clip is not included. How to prepare your baby's milk Because powdered milks are not sterile, failure to follow instructions may make your baby ill. 1 Wash hands and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturers' instructions. 2 Boil 1 litre of freshly run water. Leave kettle to cool for 30 minutes and no longer. Measure the required amount of water (refer to feeding guide) into a sterilised beaker. Be careful of scalding. Do not use artificially softened or repeatedly boiled water. 3 Using the scoop provided, level off the powder with the back of a clean knife. Do not press/heap the powder. 4 Add the correct measure of powder to the water (1 scoop to 30ml / 1 fl.oz of water). Adding too many or too few scoops can be harmful. Place the sterilised lid on the beaker and shake immediately, vertically and vigorously for at least 10 seconds, until the powder is dissolved. 5 Cool under running tap. Check temperature of feed. Feed immediately.

Lower age limit

6 Months

upper-age-limit

12 Months