Tesco BBQ Chicken Breast Chunks 650G

Tesco BBQ Chicken Breast Chunks 650G

£5.25

£8.08/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a pack
Energy
1690kJ
403kcal
20%of the reference intake
Fat
18.4g

medium

26%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.2g

low

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.9g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
1.27g

medium

21%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1150kJ / 274kcal

Chicken breast chunks in a barbecue style breadcrumb coating.
School aged kids are often driven by short term fads, however one product which always remains a firm favourite are nuggets. These chunks offer an elevated take on nuggets that caters for the whole family, particularly those who have a preference for whole muscle products likes to keep the freezer full. This product is made with 100% whole chicken fillet with no artificial preservatives, flavours or colours.100% Whole Fillet Tender chicken breast coated in crispy barbecue breadcrumbs
Pack size: 650G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Fillet (70%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Cornflour, Water, Salt, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Dried Glucose Syrup, Smoked Paprika, Cayenne Pepper, Yeast Extract, Smoked Salt, Fennel, Maltodextrin, Parsley, Cumin, Oregano, Dextrose, Paprika Extract, Smoke Flavouring, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Flavouring, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British and EU chicken.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

650g e

