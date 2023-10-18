Tesco BBQ Chicken Breast Chunks 650G

Chicken breast chunks in a barbecue style breadcrumb coating.

School aged kids are often driven by short term fads, however one product which always remains a firm favourite are nuggets. These chunks offer an elevated take on nuggets that caters for the whole family, particularly those who have a preference for whole muscle products likes to keep the freezer full. This product is made with 100% whole chicken fillet with no artificial preservatives, flavours or colours. 100% Whole Fillet Tender chicken breast coated in crispy barbecue breadcrumbs

Pack size: 650G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Fillet (70%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Cornflour, Water, Salt, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Dried Glucose Syrup, Smoked Paprika, Cayenne Pepper, Yeast Extract, Smoked Salt, Fennel, Maltodextrin, Parsley, Cumin, Oregano, Dextrose, Paprika Extract, Smoke Flavouring, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Flavouring, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British and EU chicken.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

650g e