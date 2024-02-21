We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Schwartz Nadiya Punchy Rice Bowl Recipe Kit 65g

5(1)
£3.00

£4.62/100g

Vegetarian

A recipe kit with three seasonings to make a punchy rice bowl with chicken and salsa.
"Schwartz & I have worked together to bring you the best flavours to take you on a taste adventure. It's like a little bit of my magic in your kitchen." Nadiya™
© Nadiya Hussain 2023
Ready in 30 minsChilli rating - mild - 1Suitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 65G

Ingredients

Punchy Seasoning: Spices (Smoked Paprika (20%), Dried Garlic (15%), Dried Onion, Paprika, Chilli Pepper, Caraway Seed (2%), Cayenne Pepper, Cumin), Sea Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Herbs (Coriander Leaves, Oregano), Natural Lime Flavourings, Anti-caking Agent (Calcium Silicate), Colour (Paprika Extract), Zesty Seasoning: Spices (Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Onion Powder, Yellow Mustard Seed, Black Pepper, Turmeric), Sea Salt, Dried Red Bell Peppers, Natural Flavourings, Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Lemon Flavouring, Coriander Leaves, Dried Lemon Peel, Rapeseed Oil, Anti-Caking Agent (Calcium Silicate), Mango, Lime & Coriander Seasoning: Spices (Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Cumin, Turmeric), Sugar, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Sea Salt, Dried Red Bell Peppers, Coriander Leaves (3%), Acid (Citric Acid), Mango Powder (Dried Mango, Maize Starch, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)) (2%), Natural Lime Flavouring, Flavourings

Allergy Information

Contains: Mustard

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

65g

Preparation and Usage

Kit contains seasonings for:- Chicken, salmon or butternut squash- Basmati rice- SalsaNadiya loves toMix it up and replace the chicken with salmon or butternut squash

