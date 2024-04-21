Bio&Me Gluten Free Granola Cashew & Almond 350g

Crunchy Gut-loving Oat Granola with Mixed Seeds, Nuts, Carrot & Puffed Rice Enjoy as part of a varied, balanced diet & healthy lifestyle. Inside Knowledge Did you know that your gut health has been linked to the health of many other organs like your heart and brain? Did you know that good gut health starts with your gut microbiome? Your biome is made up of the trillions of microbes, including good bacteria, that live within you. It plays an important role in keeping you healthy and happy. If you look after your biome by eating plenty of diverse, plant-based foods, it can look after you in return. That's why we've created this science-backed granola with 12 plant-based foods. Every spoonful is packed full of deliciously diverse plant goodness to help you and your biome flourish. Transform your gut, transform your life! Dr. Megan Rossi, BSc PhD RD Discover what greater gut health can do for you: www.bioandme.co.uk Are you a shaker or a stirrer? For the right mix of delicious diversity in every bowl, give the box a little shake. Or a stir. Whichever takes your fancy.

Good for your gut* * This granola contains oat grain fibre that contributes to an increase in faecal bulk. Delicious Diversity 12 Plant-Based Foods Made with 12 of your 30 weekly diverse plant-based foods. Cashews & Almonds & Brown rice & Carrot & Chicory root & Dates & Gluten free wholegrain oats & Linseed & Olive Oil & Puffed Whole Brown Rice & Pumpkin Seeds & Quinoa & Sunflower Seeds

Why Gut Health? It's no secret that we champion good gut health here at Bio&Me. In fact, we hope it's obvious that when it comes to looking after your gut (and you in general), we want to make things as deliciously easy for you as possible.

No Added Sugar Founded by the gut health doctor Gluten Free Delicious wholegrain oats, toasted almonds and cashews, with a sprinkle of sunflower seeds & more High in Fibre Plant-Based Diversity 12 Pant-Based Foods All Natural Vegan Friendly Great for vegetarians & vegans

Pack size: 350G

Gluten Free Wholegrain Oats (59%), Dates, Chicory Root Fibre, Seeds (5%) (Pumpkin, Sunflower, Brown Linseed), Nuts (4%) (Cashew Nuts, Skin on Almonds), Dried Carrot, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Puffed Brown Rice, Quinoa, Natural Flavouring

Produced in a facility that handles other Tree Nuts & Soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Approximately 7 servings per pack

350g ℮