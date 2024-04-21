We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bio&Me Gluten Free Granola Cashew & Almond 350g

Bio&Me Gluten Free Granola Cashew & Almond 350g

£3.95

£1.13/100g

Vegan

Crunchy Gut-loving Oat Granola with Mixed Seeds, Nuts, Carrot & Puffed RiceEnjoy as part of a varied, balanced diet & healthy lifestyle.Inside KnowledgeDid you know that your gut health has been linked to the health of many other organs like your heart and brain?Did you know that good gut health starts with your gut microbiome? Your biome is made up of the trillions of microbes, including good bacteria, that live within you. It plays an important role in keeping you healthy and happy. If you look after your biome by eating plenty of diverse, plant-based foods, it can look after you in return.That's why we've created this science-backed granola with 12 plant-based foods. Every spoonful is packed full of deliciously diverse plant goodness to help you and your biome flourish. Transform your gut, transform your life!Dr. Megan Rossi, BSc PhD RDDiscover what greater gut health can do for you: www.bioandme.co.ukAre you a shaker or a stirrer?For the right mix of delicious diversity in every bowl, give the box a little shake. Or a stir. Whichever takes your fancy.
Good for your gut** This granola contains oat grain fibre that contributes to an increase in faecal bulk.Delicious Diversity12 Plant-Based FoodsMade with 12 of your 30 weekly diverse plant-based foods.Cashews& Almonds& Brown rice& Carrot& Chicory root& Dates& Gluten free wholegrain oats& Linseed& Olive Oil& Puffed Whole Brown Rice& Pumpkin Seeds& Quinoa& Sunflower Seeds
Why Gut Health?It's no secret that we champion good gut health here at Bio&Me. In fact, we hope it's obvious that when it comes to looking after your gut (and you in general), we want to make things as deliciously easy for you as possible.
No Added SugarFounded by the gut health doctorGluten FreeDelicious wholegrain oats, toasted almonds and cashews, with a sprinkle of sunflower seeds & moreHigh in FibrePlant-Based Diversity12 Pant-Based FoodsAll NaturalVegan FriendlyGreat for vegetarians & vegans
Pack size: 350G
No Added SugarHigh in Fibre

Ingredients

Gluten Free Wholegrain Oats (59%), Dates, Chicory Root Fibre, Seeds (5%) (Pumpkin, Sunflower, Brown Linseed), Nuts (4%) (Cashew Nuts, Skin on Almonds), Dried Carrot, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Puffed Brown Rice, Quinoa, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

Produced in a facility that handles other Tree Nuts & Soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Approximately 7 servings per pack

Net Contents

350g ℮

