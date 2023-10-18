Weleda Skin Food Nourishing Cleansing Balm 75ml

Weleda Skin Food Nour Cleansing Balm 75ml Weleda is committed to people and nature Certified Natural Skin Care WWW.NATRUE.ORG 100% of our products are certified natural personal care Bio Organic ingredients More than 80% of our plant raw material is certified organic Carbon Neutral Products All our products are carbon neutral through compensation and reduction UEBT Certified Sourcing with Respect Weleda contributes to a world in which people and biodiversity thrive. weleda.com/uebt Certified B Corporation Weleda uses business to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy

Skin Food Nourishing Cleansing Balm Our oil-based formula with nutrient-rich organic sunflower oil and botanical extracts of pansy, organic calendula and chamomile gently cleanses while maintaining skin's moisture levels. The balm turns into a milky emulsion with the contact of water and is then rinsed-off. It effectively removes dirt, impurities and water-soluble make-up, revealing clean, soft, glowing skin. It can also be used as a nourishing face mask. 100% agree it removes dirt and grime effectively* 79% agree the skin's moisture feels replenished* 79% agree skin does not feel dry after application** Dermatologically proven for skin compatibility and efficacy. *In-use study with 29 subjects after 1 week of twice daily usage **In-use study with 29 subjects after 15 minutes after a single application. This product doesn't contain any raw materials derived from animals. However, a contact of this product and its raw materials to material of animal origin during the manufacturing process can- not be ruled out entirely.

Since 1921, Weleda has been leading the way in offering products and ethical business practices that are also solutions to the challenges of our time. Still today, Weleda is committed to climate protection, more biodiversity, and healthier soils, with the love for people and nature at the heart. Together with our partners, we continue our work towards a more humane and sustainable world by unfolding health and beauty in harmony with nature and the human being.

Organic with Precious Ingredients Cleanse & Replenish Organic Sunflower Seed Oil Dry skin Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 75ML

Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Glycerin, Isoamyl Laurate, Betaine, Water (Aqua), Sucrose Stearate, Fragrance (Parfum)*, Viola Tricolor Extract, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract, Alcohol, Pentylene Glycol, Limonene*, Linalool*, Benzyl Benzoate*, Geraniol*, Citral*, *From Natural Essential Oils and/or Plant Extracts Organic ingredient

75ml ℮

