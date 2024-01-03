We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wicked Kitchen Big Bros Enchiladas 450g

Wicked Kitchen Big Bros Enchiladas 450g

£4.20

£9.33/kg

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
2396kJ
579kcal
29%of the reference intake
Fat
16.9g

medium

24%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.0g

low

20%of the reference intake
Sugars
20.1g

low

22%of the reference intake
Salt
2.0g

high

33%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 568kJ/135kcal

Sweet potato and mixed beans in plain tortillas with a tomato sauce, sweetcorn and red pepper salsa.Grabbing veg by the bulbs!Hi, we're Derek & Chad.We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife-sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the university of common sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet.Prepare for veg unleashed!
Mexican style spiced beans and rice, roasted sweet potato in soft flour tortillas with wicked jalapeños, topped with spiced red pepper and corn salsa
FSC - FSC® Mix, Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C011534, www.fsc.orgWicked Kitchen is a registered trademark owned by Wicked Foods, Inc.
Chilly rating - Mild - 1Suitable for vegans
Pack size: 450G

Ingredients

Oat Drink [Water, Oats, Rapeseed Oil, Calcium Carbonate, Salt, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Riboflavin, Vitamin B12, Folic Acid, Potassium lodate, Vitamin D], Sweet Potato (14%), Cooked Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice], Plain Tortilla [Wheat Flour, Water, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Malic Acid), Salt], Beans (10%) [Black Turtle Beans, Pinto Beans], Cabbage, Tomato Passata, Sweetcorn and Red Pepper Salsa (6%) [Sweetcorn, Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Paprika Flakes, Chipotle Chilli Powder, Salt, Cracked Black Pepper], Tomato, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Jalapeño Chilli, Cornflour, Tomato Juice, Garlic Purée, Modified Potato Starch, Coconut Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Muscovado Sugar, Yeast Extract, Paprika Flakes, Cumin Seed, Sea Salt, Thyme, Chipotle Chilli Powder, Cracked Black Pepper, Oregano, Chilli Powder, Basil, Cinnamon Powder, Flavouring, Colours (Beta-Carotene, Curcumin), Clove Powder, Olive Fruit Extract, Bay Leaf, Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten. see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Net Contents

450g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

