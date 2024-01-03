Wicked Kitchen Big Bros Enchiladas 450g

Sweet potato and mixed beans in plain tortillas with a tomato sauce, sweetcorn and red pepper salsa. Grabbing veg by the bulbs! Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife-sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the university of common sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. Prepare for veg unleashed!

Mexican style spiced beans and rice, roasted sweet potato in soft flour tortillas with wicked jalapeños, topped with spiced red pepper and corn salsa

FSC - FSC® Mix, Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C011534, www.fsc.org Wicked Kitchen is a registered trademark owned by Wicked Foods, Inc.

Chilly rating - Mild - 1 Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 450G

Ingredients

Oat Drink [Water, Oats, Rapeseed Oil, Calcium Carbonate, Salt, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Riboflavin, Vitamin B12, Folic Acid, Potassium lodate, Vitamin D], Sweet Potato (14%), Cooked Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice], Plain Tortilla [Wheat Flour, Water, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Malic Acid), Salt], Beans (10%) [Black Turtle Beans, Pinto Beans], Cabbage, Tomato Passata, Sweetcorn and Red Pepper Salsa (6%) [Sweetcorn, Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Paprika Flakes, Chipotle Chilli Powder, Salt, Cracked Black Pepper], Tomato, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Jalapeño Chilli, Cornflour, Tomato Juice, Garlic Purée, Modified Potato Starch, Coconut Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Muscovado Sugar, Yeast Extract, Paprika Flakes, Cumin Seed, Sea Salt, Thyme, Chipotle Chilli Powder, Cracked Black Pepper, Oregano, Chilli Powder, Basil, Cinnamon Powder, Flavouring, Colours (Beta-Carotene, Curcumin), Clove Powder, Olive Fruit Extract, Bay Leaf, Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten. see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Net Contents

450g ℮