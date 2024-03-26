We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Gordon's Morello Cherry Distilled Gin 70cl

Gordon's Morello Cherry Distilled Gin 70cl

GORDON'S MORELLO CHERRY DISTILLED GIN 70CL
Gordon's Morello Cherry Distilled Gin combines the classic taste of Gordon’s London Dry Gin with the sweetness of Morello cherries. This flavoured gin contains the classic combination of handpicked botanicals -wild juniper berries, coriander, angelica and liquorice - mixed with the sweet flavour of Morello cherries. To savour the sweet, tart and sophisticated taste for yourself, mix a Gordon’s Morello Cherry Gin and tonic and garnish it with lime. This flavoured gin offers a unique drinking experience for gin enthusiasts and cocktail aficionados alike.
ABOUT - Gordon's Morello Cherry Distilled Gin combines the classic taste of Gordon’s Gin with the sweetness of Morello cherries. This flavoured gin is a celebration of sweet, tart and sophisticated flavours, offering a unique drinking experience for gin enthusiasts and cocktail aficionados alike.TASTING NOTES - Gordon's Morello Cherry Distilled Gin is perfectly crafted to balance the juniper notes and refreshing taste of Gordon's with the natural rich, sweetness of Morello cherries.HOW TO ENJOY - Gordon's Morello Cherry Distilled Gin is best served with a premium tonic water, ice and a Morello cherry for a twist on a classic G&T. It can also be used as a base for a gin cocktail to give it a sweet, fruity twist.AWARDS - Gordon's Gin has been awarded four Royal Warrants and an impressive selection of international gin awards.PERFECT FOR GIFTING - The perfect gift for gin enthusiasts and cocktail aficionados alike.
Pack size: 70CL

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Country

United Kingdom

Net Contents

0.7l

