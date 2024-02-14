We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Pizza Express Bolognese Lasagne 400g

Pizza Express Bolognese Lasagne 400g

4.9(37)
Write a review

£4.00

£10.00/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per Pack
Energy
2786kJ
668kcal
33%of the reference intake
Fat
39.0g

high

56%of the reference intake
Saturates
16.8g

high

84%of the reference intake
Sugars
14.1g

low

16%of the reference intake
Salt
3.45g

high

57%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 757kJ

Pasta sheets layered with beef ragù, béchamel, tomato sauce and cheese. Deep frozen.
At PizzaExpress, we believe that mealtimes should be one of life's highlights.It's why only the highest quality and perfectly sourced ingredients will do. And why every dish is made with care - and flair.
Frozen Meals with PizzazzPasta sheets layered with beef ragù, rich tomato sauce, creamy béchamel and cheese
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Beef (18%), Water, Tomato Purée (15%), Durum Wheat Semolina, Tomato Pulp (9%), Cream (Milk), Onion, Emmental Cheese (4%) (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Egg, Prefried Onion (Onion, Sunflower Oil), Butter (Milk), Carrots, Mushrooms (2%), Skimmed Milk Powder, "Parmigiano Reggiano PDO" (1%) (Milk, Salt, Rennet), Sunflower Oil, Garlic, Tomato Paste (1%), Salt, Wheat Flour, Red Cheddar Cheese (1%) (Milk, Salt, Starter Cultures, Microbial Rennet, Colours: Annatto Norbixin, Carotenes), Yeast Extract, Sugar, Dextrose, Spices (Pepper, Nutmeg, Cumin, Cinnamon, Macis), Aromatic Herbs (Oregano, Rosemary, Garlic, Juniper, Coriander, Parsley, Basil, Laurel, Sage, Marjoram, Celery, Mint), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

May contain Soya and Mustard. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 portion

Net Contents

400g ℮

View all Italian & Mediterranean Ready Meals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here