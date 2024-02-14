Pizza Express Bolognese Lasagne 400g

Pasta sheets layered with beef ragù, béchamel, tomato sauce and cheese. Deep frozen.

At PizzaExpress, we believe that mealtimes should be one of life's highlights. It's why only the highest quality and perfectly sourced ingredients will do. And why every dish is made with care - and flair.

Frozen Meals with Pizzazz Pasta sheets layered with beef ragù, rich tomato sauce, creamy béchamel and cheese

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Beef (18%), Water, Tomato Purée (15%), Durum Wheat Semolina, Tomato Pulp (9%), Cream (Milk), Onion, Emmental Cheese (4%) (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Egg, Prefried Onion (Onion, Sunflower Oil), Butter (Milk), Carrots, Mushrooms (2%), Skimmed Milk Powder, "Parmigiano Reggiano PDO" (1%) (Milk, Salt, Rennet), Sunflower Oil, Garlic, Tomato Paste (1%), Salt, Wheat Flour, Red Cheddar Cheese (1%) (Milk, Salt, Starter Cultures, Microbial Rennet, Colours: Annatto Norbixin, Carotenes), Yeast Extract, Sugar, Dextrose, Spices (Pepper, Nutmeg, Cumin, Cinnamon, Macis), Aromatic Herbs (Oregano, Rosemary, Garlic, Juniper, Coriander, Parsley, Basil, Laurel, Sage, Marjoram, Celery, Mint), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

May contain Soya and Mustard. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 portion

Net Contents

400g ℮