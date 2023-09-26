Peter's Yard Fig & Spelt Sourdough crackers 100g

Fig & Spelt Sourdough Crackers

We combine Swedish tradition with British craft and natural ingredients to create our hand-baked sourdough crackers. Each batch starts with our signature sourdough starter, fermented for 16 hours. Good things take time We roll the dough until it is delicate and thin, then dust with rye flour and gently bake for a dappled, crisp and slightly wobbly cracker. Savour the crunch with a strong, blue cheese. Baked to imperfection

FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper from responsible sources, FSC® C012293, www.fsc.org

Great taste 2020 Small-Batch Sourdough Slowly Fermented for 16 Hrs No Palm Oil High in Fibre No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 100G

High in Fibre

Ingredients

Spelt Wheat Flour 79%, Milk, Dried Fig Pieces 16%, Sourdough 10% (Rye Flour, Water), Honey, Sea Salt

Allergy Information

Made with care in a bakery that handles Nuts and Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

100g ℮

Additives