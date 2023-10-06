Tesco Plant Chef Mushroom & Chestnut Festive Wreath 450g (Serves 6)

Mushrooms, butternut squash and chestnuts with lentils, caramelised red onion and brown rice seasoned with herbs and spices and shaped into a wreath topped with pumpkin seeds and cranberries.

Be your own Plant Chef We transform crowd pleasing classics into 100% Plant Based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch Rich & Decadent Garnished with cranberries, pumpkin seeds and parsley This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.

Pack size: 450G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Closed Cup Mushroom (12%), Red Onion (9%), Butternut Squash, Pumpkin Seed, Cooked Chestnuts, Carrot, Rapeseed Oil, Shea Fat, Cranberry, Lentils, Bamboo Fibre, Sugar, Parsley, Coconut Oil, Caramelised Red Onion, Brown Rice, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Thyme, Flavourings, Red Wine Vinegar, Sea Salt, Smoked Paprika, Yeast Extract, Garlic Purée, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Black Pepper, Maltodextrin, Cinnamon, Clove, Salt.

Allergy Information

Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

450g e