We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Tesco Plant Chef Mushroom & Chestnut Festive Wreath 450g (Serves 6)

Tesco Plant Chef Mushroom & Chestnut Festive Wreath 450g (Serves 6)

No ratings yet
Write a review

£6.00

£13.33/kg

Part of our Festive Food to Order Range. Available for collection or delivery between 20/12 – 23/12. Checkout your order by 14 Dec 23:45. This product has 4+ days shelf life, to ensure it lasts until Christmas Day please book a slot of 21/12 or later

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/6 of a pack
Energy
456kJ
110kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
7.2g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.4g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.8g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.42g

medium

7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 760kJ / 183kcal

Mushrooms, butternut squash and chestnuts with lentils, caramelised red onion and brown rice seasoned with herbs and spices and shaped into a wreath topped with pumpkin seeds and cranberries.
Be your own Plant Chef We transform crowd pleasing classics into 100% Plant Based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punchRich & Decadent Garnished with cranberries, pumpkin seeds and parsley This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.
Pack size: 450G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Closed Cup Mushroom (12%), Red Onion (9%), Butternut Squash, Pumpkin Seed, Cooked Chestnuts, Carrot, Rapeseed Oil, Shea Fat, Cranberry, Lentils, Bamboo Fibre, Sugar, Parsley, Coconut Oil, Caramelised Red Onion, Brown Rice, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Thyme, Flavourings, Red Wine Vinegar, Sea Salt, Smoked Paprika, Yeast Extract, Garlic Purée, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Black Pepper, Maltodextrin, Cinnamon, Clove, Salt.

Allergy Information

Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

450g e

View all Festive Food to Order Buffet & Party Food

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here