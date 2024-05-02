We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Reduced Fat Crustless Cheddar & Bacon Quiche 150G

£1.80

£1.20/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each quiche
Energy
1007kJ
240kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
11.6g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.0g

medium

25%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.1g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.80g

medium

13%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 671kJ / 160kcal

Beechwood smoked bacon, Cheddar cheese and Red Leicester cheese baked with fromage frais and eggs on a shortcrust pastry base.
Our crustless quiches are then baked by our experts for a thin, crispy shortcrust pastry base. Ideal as an everyday or party food.BEECHWOOD SMOKED BACON Red Leicester and smoked bacon baked with egg and fromage frais
Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Skimmed Milk, Fromage Frais (Milk) (20%), Pasteurised Egg White, Beechwood Smoked Bacon (12%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Brown Sugar, Dextrose, Stabilisers (Pentasodium Triphosphate, Sodium Polyphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Onion, Cornflour, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (2.5%), Palm Oil, Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk) (1.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Not for EU
Made using British pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

150g e

