Huggies Drynites Pyjama Pants Boy 4-7 Years 26 Pack Clinically proven for a better night's sleep* No1 Nighttime Brand** **in 29 countries worldwide, Nielsen data, Dec 2022, for more details visit website *better than not wearing any absorbent pants and diapers. Based on a clinical study conducted in 2020-2023. For details visit the website. Production date and serial number are on the package. Expiry date is 3 years from the date of manufacture.

Helps to keep children dry and worry free Five layer zoned protection designed to keep boys dry all night Designed to look and feel like underwear for comfort & confidence; with quiet & breathable materials

DryNites® Pyjama pants are clinically proven for a better night’s sleep* to help your child go to bed worry free and wake up awesome! With 5 layers of unbeatable zoned protection from the world’s number 1 night-time underwear brand you can be sure of a dry night’s sleep. Designed to feel just like real underwear and featuring your child’s favourite Disney characters, DryNites® take the stress out of night-time accidents. With stretchy sides, a softer feel, and breathable quiet materials, DryNites® Pyjama pants are the perfect discreet and comfortable addition to your child’s bedtime routine. For less worry, more childhood try DryNites®! *better than not wearing any absorbent pants and diapers. Based on a clinical study conducted in 2020-2023. Designed to look and feel like underwear for comfort and confidence With quiet and breathable materials Featuring fun Disney© designs to make bedtime a breeze! Visit www.drynites.co.uk for more information

Production date and serial number are on the package. Expiry date is 3 years from the date of manufacture. © Marvel ®/™ Trademarks of Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. or its affiliates. © KCWW.

5 Layers of Maximum Protection 2 Designs

Ingredients

Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Superabsorbent (Sodium Polyacrylate), Wood Fluff Pulp, Polyurethane, Synthetic Elastics, Adhesives, Colourants

Net Contents

26 x Pyjama Pants

Preparation and Usage