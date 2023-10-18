We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Vanish Oxi Action 270G

VANISH OXI ACTION 270G
Our best Oxi Action formula for your colours - works in cold washes even at 20°C! Its multi benefit formula gives amazing stain removal even at 20°C, prevents colour transfer and removes odours whilst giving your laundry a hygiene boost in-wash. A versatile and convenient laundry booster and stain remover, just add one scoop in every wash along with your laundry detergent (such as washing powder, washing liquid or washing capsules) to double the life of your clothes!*. Safe on everyday fabrics like cotton and polyester, use on colours and whites.
Amazing stain removal even at 20°CPrevents colour transfer to keep clothes looking bright and at their bestRemoves odours from deep within clothing fibres
Pack size: 270G

Ingredients

For ingredients information visit: www.rbeuroinfo.com. Contains > 30%: oxygen-based bleaching agents, < 5%: anionic surfactants, non-ionic surfactants, zeolites, enzymes, perfume (hexyl cinnamal).

Preparation and Usage

Always follow washing instructions on garment or fabric label. Check for colour fastness by testing a hidden area of the fabric. Rinse and allow to dry. Reclose the product after each use and keep Vanish in a cool dry place. For best results, it may be necessary to repeat parts of the process. Do not use on any garment or rug made of wool, silk or leather. Do not use on finished or coated surfaces - for example wood, metals etc. Do not soak fabrics with metal fasteners or flame-resistant finishes. Do not expose pre-treated or soaked garments to sources of direct heat or direct sunlight before washing or rinsing thoroughly. Do not contaminate the product in the tub. Once mixed, do not leave solution in a sealed container. It will continue to give off oxygen and the container may build up pressure and leak

