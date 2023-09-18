We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Brave Crunchy Checkpeas Salt & Vinegar 115g

Brave Crunchy Checkpeas Salt & Vinegar 115g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per portion [35g]:
Energy
132kJ
552kcal
-%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Roasted Chickpeas with Salt & Vinegar
An indisputable classic. If you've come for zest, you've come to the right place!
Packed in a protective atmosphere.
All crunch, no crashGreat taste 2022Per portion: 132 caloriesGood clean energy7g of plant protein5g of gut-loving fibreStay fuller for longerSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 115G

Ingredients

Chickpeas (83%), Rapeseed Oil, Cider Vinegar Powder, Sea Salt, Acid: Citric Acid, Apple Powder, Yeast Extract

Allergy Information

Packed at locations where Sesame, Gluten, Peanuts and Nuts are handled.

Number of uses

This pack contains 3.3 servings

Net Contents

115g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Perfect for having...At snack timeAs a topperAfter the gym

