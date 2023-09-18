Brave Crunchy Checkpeas Salt & Vinegar 115g

Roasted Chickpeas with Salt & Vinegar

An indisputable classic. If you've come for zest, you've come to the right place!

All crunch, no crash Great taste 2022 Per portion: 132 calories Good clean energy 7g of plant protein 5g of gut-loving fibre Stay fuller for longer Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 115G

Ingredients

Chickpeas (83%), Rapeseed Oil, Cider Vinegar Powder, Sea Salt, Acid: Citric Acid, Apple Powder, Yeast Extract

Allergy Information

Packed at locations where Sesame, Gluten, Peanuts and Nuts are handled.

Number of uses

This pack contains 3.3 servings

Net Contents

115g ℮

