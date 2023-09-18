Emmi Caffe Latte High Protein 230ml

Pasteurised Iced Coffee with Sweeteners (1.2% fat in the milk content). For more information please visit our website www.emmi-caffelatte.com Find out more at ra.org

On the move? Grab a High Potein coffee. We make it with real, simple ingredients because when it comes to that powerful taste, less is more. Enjoy the ultimate duo: caffeine meets caffeine meets 18g* protein. Lactose-free milk. And it tastes great too. Everything you love. Nothing you don't need.

18g* *per serving, 1 serving corresponds to 230ml Rainforest Alliance People & Nature - Coffee

High Protein No Added Sugar Real Barista Quality Ingredients Contains naturally occurring sugars Lactose-Free Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 230ML

Ingredients

Milk Protein 51%, Skimmed Milk 30%, Brewed Arabica Coffee** 19%, Sweeteners: Cyclamate and Acesulfame-K; Lactase, **Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

230ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake well and enjoy

Additives