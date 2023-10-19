We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Paxo Pork Sausages Meat Flavour Stuffing Mix 170G

1(1)
Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 37g portion (stuffing ball) contains
Energy
227kJ
54kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0.6g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.9g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.40g

medium

7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 613kJ

Pork Sausage Meat Flavour Stuffing Mix
There's so much you can do with Paxo...Whether it's baking in a tray, mixing together with sausagemeat or rolling into stuffing balls, Paxo makes your meals go further. Paxo offers a great way to add texture and flavour to all kinds of dishes. Sprinkle into soups, stews and casseroles to add a delicious flavour and texture. It's also great on top of pasta bakes, chops, steaks and fish adding a delicious crunch and flavour.
Made with delicious herbs and seasoningMakes 12 Stuffing BallsNo artificial colours or preservativesSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 170G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Dried Onion, Flavourings, Salt, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower), Dried Parsley, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Ground Black Pepper, Sugar, Barley Malt Extract

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack makes approximately 12 stuffing balls

Net Contents

170g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

