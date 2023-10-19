Paxo Pork Sausages Meat Flavour Stuffing Mix 170G

Pork Sausage Meat Flavour Stuffing Mix

There's so much you can do with Paxo... Whether it's baking in a tray, mixing together with sausagemeat or rolling into stuffing balls, Paxo makes your meals go further. Paxo offers a great way to add texture and flavour to all kinds of dishes. Sprinkle into soups, stews and casseroles to add a delicious flavour and texture. It's also great on top of pasta bakes, chops, steaks and fish adding a delicious crunch and flavour.

Made with delicious herbs and seasoning Makes 12 Stuffing Balls No artificial colours or preservatives Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 170G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Dried Onion, Flavourings, Salt, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower), Dried Parsley, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Ground Black Pepper, Sugar, Barley Malt Extract

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack makes approximately 12 stuffing balls

Net Contents

170g ℮

