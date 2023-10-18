We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Heinz Spaghetti Hoops in Tomato Sauce 4 x 205g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per can (205g)
Energy
448kJ
106kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
0.5g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
8g

low

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.8g

medium

13%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 218kJ

Spaghetti hoops in tomato sauce with iron and vitamin DTo learn more about our sustainability commitments, visit www.heinz.co.uk1 of your 5 a day when eaten as part of a balanced diet.
Our delicious Heinz Hoops in a juicy tomato sauce has been bringing smiles to mealtimes for generations. With absolutely no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives, this pasta tastes perfect on toast or with a jacket potato and is just the ticket for kids and grown-ups alike. Our tinned spaghetti hoops don't just taste great but are nutritious too; enriched with iron to support normal cognitive development, naturally low in fat and sugar, as well as contributing to 1 of your 5 a day. ‘Cos when it comes to the food you love… well, it has to be Heinz.Iron supports normal cognitive development. Vitamin D supports normal bone development.
PEFC - PEFC™ Certified, PEFC/15-32-0019, This packaging is from sustainably managed forests and controlled sources, www.pefc.co.uk
1 of your 5 a day when eaten as part of a balanced dietAbsolutely no artificial colours, flavours or preservativesLow in fat and sugarSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 820G
Iron supports normal cognitive developmentVitamin D supports normal bone development

Ingredients

Spaghetti Hoops (42%, Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Tomatoes (41%), Water, Sugar, Modified Cornflour, Salt, Acid - Citric Acid, Spice, Garlic Salt, Onion Extract, Spice Extract, Iron Sulphate, Vitamin D

Allergy Information

May contain Egg.

Number of uses

Servings per can - 1

Net Contents

4 x 205g ℮

