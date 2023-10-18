Heinz Spaghetti Hoops in Tomato Sauce 4 x 205g

Spaghetti hoops in tomato sauce with iron and vitamin D To learn more about our sustainability commitments, visit www.heinz.co.uk 1 of your 5 a day when eaten as part of a balanced diet.

Our delicious Heinz Hoops in a juicy tomato sauce has been bringing smiles to mealtimes for generations. With absolutely no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives, this pasta tastes perfect on toast or with a jacket potato and is just the ticket for kids and grown-ups alike. Our tinned spaghetti hoops don't just taste great but are nutritious too; enriched with iron to support normal cognitive development, naturally low in fat and sugar, as well as contributing to 1 of your 5 a day. ‘Cos when it comes to the food you love… well, it has to be Heinz. Iron supports normal cognitive development. Vitamin D supports normal bone development.

PEFC - PEFC™ Certified, PEFC/15-32-0019, This packaging is from sustainably managed forests and controlled sources, www.pefc.co.uk

1 of your 5 a day when eaten as part of a balanced diet Absolutely no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives Low in fat and sugar Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 820G

Iron supports normal cognitive development Vitamin D supports normal bone development

Ingredients

Spaghetti Hoops (42%, Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Tomatoes (41%), Water, Sugar, Modified Cornflour, Salt, Acid - Citric Acid, Spice, Garlic Salt, Onion Extract, Spice Extract, Iron Sulphate, Vitamin D

Allergy Information

May contain Egg.

Number of uses

Servings per can - 1

Net Contents

4 x 205g ℮