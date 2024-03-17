We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Tesco Tropical Sorbet & Ice Cream 900ml

Tesco Tropical Sorbet & Ice Cream 900ml

5(1)
£2.65

£0.29/100ml

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One scoop
Energy
344kJ
82kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
1.9g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.3g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.8g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Salt
0.03g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 574kJ / 136kcal

Tropical fruit sorbet and cream flavour ice cream with tropical fruit sauce.
Fruity & Creamy Tropical sorbet and cream flavour ice cream with tropical sauce.
Pack size: 900ML

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Glucose Syrup, Water, Sugar, Orange Juice from Concentrate, Tropical Sauce (9%) [Mango Purée, Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Concentrated Passion Fruit Juice, Cornflour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Concentrated Pineapple Juice, Flavouring], Pineapple Juice from Concentrate (6%), Passion Fruit Juice from Concentrate (3%), Mango Purée, Coconut Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Palm Oil, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Palm Kernel Oil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Net Contents

900ml e

