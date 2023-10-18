Heinz No Added Sugar Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce 4 x 200g

Heinz N/A/S Baked Beans in Tomt Sce 4x200g To learn more about our sustainability commitments, visit www.heinz.co.uk 1 of your 5 a day when eaten as part of a balanced diet.

Heinz baked beans don't just taste great, but are nutritious too; naturally high in fibre, high in protein and low in fat, as well as contributing to 1 of your 5 a day. Our No Added Sugar Beanz is also produced with 25% less salt than standard Heinz Beanz, without compromising on the authentic Heinz taste. 25% less salt than standard Heinz Beanz, 1 of your 5 a day when eaten as part of a balanced diet, Naturally high in protein and fibre, No added Sugar - Contains naturally occurring sugars, Gluten free and low in fat, Absolutely no artificial sweeteners, colours, flavours or preservatives, Suitable for vegetarians and vegans . Packed full of quality ingredients... it has to be Heinz. Love our Heinz Beanz as much as we do? Discover the rest of our range, including organic and no added sugar baked beans.

PEFC - PEFC™ Certified, PEFC/15-32-0019, This packaging is from sustainably managed forests and controlled sources, www.pefc.co.uk

1 of your 5 a day when eaten as part of a balanced diet 25% less salt than standard Heinz Beanz Gluten free and low in fat No added Sugar - Contains naturally occurring sugars Naturally high in protein and fibre Absolutely no artificial sweeteners, colours, flavours or preservatives Suitable for vegetarians and vegans

Pack size: 800G

No Added Sugar

Ingredients

Beans (50%), Tomatoes (37%), Water, Modified Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Spice Extracts, Sweetener - Steviol Glycosides from Stevia, Herb Extract

Number of uses

Servings per can - 1

Net Contents

4 x 200g ℮

Additives