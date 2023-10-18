We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Heinz No Added Sugar Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce 4 x 200g

£2.75

£3.44/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per can (200g)
Energy
552kJ
131kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
0.4g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.7g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.8g

medium

14%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 276kJ

Heinz N/A/S Baked Beans in Tomt Sce 4x200g To learn more about our sustainability commitments, visit www.heinz.co.uk1 of your 5 a day when eaten as part of a balanced diet.
Heinz baked beans don't just taste great, but are nutritious too; naturally high in fibre, high in protein and low in fat, as well as contributing to 1 of your 5 a day. Our No Added Sugar Beanz is also produced with 25% less salt than standard Heinz Beanz, without compromising on the authentic Heinz taste.25% less salt than standard Heinz Beanz, 1 of your 5 a day when eaten as part of a balanced diet, Naturally high in protein and fibre, No added Sugar - Contains naturally occurring sugars, Gluten free and low in fat, Absolutely no artificial sweeteners, colours, flavours or preservatives, Suitable for vegetarians and vegans .Packed full of quality ingredients... it has to be Heinz. Love our Heinz Beanz as much as we do? Discover the rest of our range, including organic and no added sugar baked beans.
PEFC - PEFC™ Certified, PEFC/15-32-0019, This packaging is from sustainably managed forests and controlled sources, www.pefc.co.uk
1 of your 5 a day when eaten as part of a balanced diet25% less salt than standard Heinz BeanzGluten free and low in fatNo added Sugar - Contains naturally occurring sugarsNaturally high in protein and fibreAbsolutely no artificial sweeteners, colours, flavours or preservativesSuitable for vegetarians and vegans
Pack size: 800G
Ingredients

Beans (50%), Tomatoes (37%), Water, Modified Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Spice Extracts, Sweetener - Steviol Glycosides from Stevia, Herb Extract

Number of uses

Servings per can - 1

Net Contents

4 x 200g ℮

Free From Artificial SweetenersContains Sweeteners

