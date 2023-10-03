Ambrosia Sticky Toffee Rice Pudding 400G

Sticky toffee flavour rice pudding.

Indulge in Ambrosia Sticky Toffee Flavour Rice Pudding, a sweet, creamy treat that's ready to delight at any time of the day. Our Ambrosia Sticky Toffee Rice Pudding Can is filled to the brim with creamy rice pudding that's made in our Devon Creamery using fresh milk. This tinned sticky toffee rice pudding is a source of calcium and it has no added colours or preservatives. A delicious dessert for the whole family, you can serve it hot or cold and you can enjoy it as a tasty snack on it's own. To enjoy it warm, simply heat it gently in a saucepan, being careful not to boil it. Pour it in bowls and enjoy on its own or try serving it with juicy blueberries and raspberries as a refreshing cold snack. At Ambrosia, we put all our love into creating delicious puddings to satisfy the whole family and bring a taste of Devon to your home.

From our home to yours "A day in Devon is a day well lived, and a passion for our home is poured into everything we do. From the first beads of morning dew glistening on the lush grass, the chattering streams running between the rolling hillsides, and the misty sunsets over the quiet farms, it's Ambrosia's home. At our Devon creamery, we let nature do the talking. It's what makes Ambrosia special. We put all our love into creating delicious puddings to satisfy your whole family"

Red Tractor - Certified Milk Ambrosia trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.

Ambrosia Ready To Serve Sticky Toffee Flavour Rice Pudding Can Creamy rice pudding made with West Country Milk No artificial colours or preservatives Suitable for vegetarians Enjoy hot or cold as a dessert

Pack size: 400G

A source of calcium

Ingredients

Full Cream Milk, Whey (Milk), Rice (9%), Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Colour (Plain Caramel), Natural Flavourings (contain Milk), Total Milk content 72%

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Net Contents

400g ℮

Additives