We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Ambrosia Sticky Toffee Rice Pudding 400G

Ambrosia Sticky Toffee Rice Pudding 400G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.60

£0.40/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 200g portion (1/2 can)
Energy
844kJ
200kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
5.4g

low

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.0g

low

15%of the reference intake
Sugars
17.2g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Salt
0.26g

low

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 422kJ/100kcal

Sticky toffee flavour rice pudding.
Indulge in Ambrosia Sticky Toffee Flavour Rice Pudding, a sweet, creamy treat that's ready to delight at any time of the day. Our Ambrosia Sticky Toffee Rice Pudding Can is filled to the brim with creamy rice pudding that's made in our Devon Creamery using fresh milk. This tinned sticky toffee rice pudding is a source of calcium and it has no added colours or preservatives. A delicious dessert for the whole family, you can serve it hot or cold and you can enjoy it as a tasty snack on it's own. To enjoy it warm, simply heat it gently in a saucepan, being careful not to boil it. Pour it in bowls and enjoy on its own or try serving it with juicy blueberries and raspberries as a refreshing cold snack. At Ambrosia, we put all our love into creating delicious puddings to satisfy the whole family and bring a taste of Devon to your home.
From our home to yours"A day in Devon is a day well lived, and a passion for our home is poured into everything we do. From the first beads of morning dew glistening on the lush grass, the chattering streams running between the rolling hillsides, and the misty sunsets over the quiet farms, it's Ambrosia's home. At our Devon creamery, we let nature do the talking. It's what makes Ambrosia special. We put all our love into creating delicious puddings to satisfy your whole family"
Red Tractor - Certified MilkAmbrosia trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
Ambrosia Ready To Serve Sticky Toffee Flavour Rice Pudding CanCreamy rice pudding made with West Country MilkNo artificial colours or preservativesSuitable for vegetariansEnjoy hot or cold as a dessert
Pack size: 400G
A source of calcium

Ingredients

Full Cream Milk, Whey (Milk), Rice (9%), Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Colour (Plain Caramel), Natural Flavourings (contain Milk), Total Milk content 72%

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Net Contents

400g ℮

Additives

Free From Preservatives

View all Rice Pudding

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here