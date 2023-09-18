We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Free From Vanilla Traybake

Tesco Free From Vanilla Traybake

£5.00

£5.00/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/8 of a traybake
Energy
983kJ
235kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
12.8g

high

18%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.5g

high

18%of the reference intake
Sugars
21.0g

high

23%of the reference intake
Salt
0.22g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1966kJ / 470kcal

Gluten free Madeira sponge topped with a vanilla flavoured frosting, finished with sugar strands.
Gluten, wheat and milk free vanilla Tray Bake with sweet decorations.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vanilla Flavoured Frosting (39%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Humectant (Glycerol), Flavouring, Colour (Lutein)], Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Tapioca Flour, Potato Flour, Humectant (Glycerol), Sugar Strands [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Coconut Oil, Concentrated Beetroot Juice, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax)], Maize Flour, Water, Raising Agents (Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Carbonate), Glucose Syrup, Flavouring, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Emulsifier (Methyl Cellulose).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Preparation and Usage

Remove outer packaging before cutting. Leave the cake in foil tray and place on a flat surface. Hold the tray and with a long clean serrated knife, cut the cake into slices. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

