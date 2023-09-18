Tesco Free From Vanilla Traybake
£5.00
£5.00/each
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Vanilla Flavoured Frosting (39%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Humectant (Glycerol), Flavouring, Colour (Lutein)], Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Tapioca Flour, Potato Flour, Humectant (Glycerol), Sugar Strands [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Coconut Oil, Concentrated Beetroot Juice, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax)], Maize Flour, Water, Raising Agents (Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Carbonate), Glucose Syrup, Flavouring, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Emulsifier (Methyl Cellulose).
Preparation and Usage
Remove outer packaging before cutting. Leave the cake in foil tray and place on a flat surface. Hold the tray and with a long clean serrated knife, cut the cake into slices. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8 of a traybake (50g)
|Energy
|1966kJ / 470kcal
|983kJ / 235kcal
|Fat
|25.5g
|12.8g
|Saturates
|7.0g
|3.5g
|Carbohydrate
|57.0g
|28.5g
|Sugars
|42.0g
|21.0g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.5g
|Protein
|2.7g
|1.4g
|Salt
|0.45g
|0.22g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
