Blue Dragon Wholewheat Noodles 250g

Dried, wholewheat noodles.

Perfect for stir fries Suitable for vegetarian Suitable for vegan

Pack size: 0.25KG

Ingredients

Wholemeal Wheat Flour (60%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Salt, Firming Agents (Potassium Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate)

Allergy Information

May also contain Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Servings per pack: 4

Net Contents

250g ℮

Preparation and Usage