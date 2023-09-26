Peter's Yard Rosemary & Sea Salt Sourdough crackers 90g

Rosemary and Sea Salt Sourdough Crackers

We roll the dough until it is delicate and thin, then dust with rye flour and gently bake for a dappled, crisp and slightly wobbly cracker. Savour the crunch with a goats cheese. Baked to Imperfection We combine Swedish tradition with British craft and natural ingredients to create our hand-baked sourdough crackers. Each batch starts with our signature sourdough starter, fermented for 16 hours. Good Things Take Time

FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper from responsible sources, FSC® C012293, www.fsc.org

Great Taste 2022 Small-Batch Sourdough Slowly Fermented for 16 Hrs No Palm Oil High in Fibre Low in Sugar No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 90G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Rye Flour, Sourdough 21% (Rye Flour, Water), Rapeseed Oil, Sea Salt (Cornish) 1%, Muscovado Sugar, Dried Rosemary Leaves 0.5%, Dried Thyme Leaves, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Milk. Made with care in a bakery that handles Nuts and Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

90g ℮

Additives