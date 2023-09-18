Vocation Double Tonka Frappe 440ml

HIGH CAFFEINE CONTENT. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN OR PREGNANT OR BREAST-FEEDING WOMEN MAY CONTAIN SEDIMENT

A brewery is just another factory making a product. It's our people and their passion that make this our Vocation.

A rich full-bodied stout infused with tonka beans that add a complex sweetness and depth of flavour, with notes of coffee, vanilla, caramel, and chocolate.

Combining the best parts of a freshly brewed Latte with the complexity and depth of a well-crafted stout. The addition of tonka beans gives a unique and delicious flavour unlike anything else you've ever tasted.

