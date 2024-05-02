Jus-Rol Ready To Bake Clsc Pizza Kit 600G

Instructions: 1. Pull the corner of the label down to the left.

2. The can will pop open.

Bake: 3. Preheat the oven to 200°C (Fan assisted 180°C).

4. Unroll the dough and place it on a tray lined with non stick baking paper.

5. Open the tomato sauce jar and spread the sauce uniformly over the dough.

6. Cover with the fillings of your choice.

7. Place the tray on the middle shelf of the oven and bake for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown. Serve fresh from the oven!

The baking time may vary depending on the topping and the oven used.