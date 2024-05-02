We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Jus-Rol Ready To Bake Clsc Pizza Kit 600G

£3.45

£0.58/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/6 of pizza base with tomato sauce (100g) uncooked contains:
Energy
809kJ
192kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
3.2g

-

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

-

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.3g

-

3%of the reference intake
Salt
1.21g

-

20%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 809 kJ / 192 kcal

Chilled uncooked dough with olive oil for pizza and tomato sauce with herbs. Olive oil 1.6%.Why not check out www.jusrol.co.uk for some recipe ideas!
FSC - FSC® Mix, Board / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C113632, www.fsc.org© General Mills.
Freshly baked in minutesSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 600G

Ingredients

Pizza Dough (67%): Wheat Flour, Water, Wheat Gluten, Raising Agents (Potassium Carbonates, Glucono-Delta-Lactone, Diphosphates), Olive Oil (2.4%, Expressed on 100% Pizza Dough), Ethyl Alcohol, Dextrose, Salt, Stabiliser (Magnesium Chloride), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Tomato Sauce (33%): Tomato Puree and Pulp (92%**), Sunflower Oil, Onions, Water, Salt, Herbs (0.06%**) (Oregano, Basil), Pepper, **Expressed on 100% Tomato Sauce

Allergy Information

May contain Milk. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains 6 portions

Net Contents

600g

