We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Original Source Sea Salt & Mint 3 In 1 Bodywash 500Ml

Original Source Sea Salt & Mint 3 In 1 Bodywash 500Ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.90

£0.38/100ml

Vegan

ORIG/S S/SLT & MINT 3 IN 1 B/WASH 500ML Why not visit us at WWW.ORIGINAL-SOURCE.COM
100% Natural FragranceMicroplastic FreeParaben Free13 Natural Oils in Every BottlePeta Approved - Global Animal Test PolicySuitable for vegans
Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Maris Sal (Sea Salt), Laminaria Digitata (Oarweed) Extract, Fucus Vesiculosus (Bladderwrack) Extract, Crithmum Maritimum (Samphire) Extract, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Lactic Acid, Glycol Distearate, Glyceryl Oleate, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Limonene, CI 42090, CI 47005, CI 17200

Net Contents

500ml ℮

View all Shower

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here