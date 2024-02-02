Days Pale Ale Alcohol Free 4x330ml

Days Pale Ale Alcohol Free 4 x 330ml Best served chilled.

Days is brewed to have all the magic of great-tasting beer, minus the alcohol. Born up in Scotland using natural ingredients sourced locally, our range of sessionable beers are 0.0% abv and as crisp and fresh as a skinny dip in September. We’re one of the few B-Corp certified beer businesses in the UK, and commit 2% of all sales to mental health organisations. We champion the benefits of a life with less alcohol - for your body, mind, and taking back wasted time (literally). There’s no compromise when you can have it all - the best of beer, without the downsides of alcohol. 100% beer, 0% alcohol.

Our refreshing alcohol free Pale Ale has tropical overtones and a satisfyingly clean grapefruit finish. Vegan, non alcoholic beer with only 69 calories per can. Hops: CTZ, Magnum, Herkules

0.0% Vegan B-Corp Certifed Brewed in Scotland

Pack size: 1320ML

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Hop Extracts, Natural Flavouring derived from Barley contains Gluten

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley

Produce of

Brewed in Scotland. Brewed and canned in the UK

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Preparation and Usage