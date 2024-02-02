We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Days Pale Ale Alcohol Free 4x330ml

£5.00

£3.79/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Vegan

Days Pale Ale Alcohol Free 4 x 330ml Best served chilled.
Days is brewed to have all the magic of great-tasting beer, minus the alcohol. Born up in Scotland using natural ingredients sourced locally, our range of sessionable beers are 0.0% abv and as crisp and fresh as a skinny dip in September.We’re one of the few B-Corp certified beer businesses in the UK, and commit 2% of all sales to mental health organisations. We champion the benefits of a life with less alcohol - for your body, mind, and taking back wasted time (literally).There’s no compromise when you can have it all - the best of beer, without the downsides of alcohol.100% beer, 0% alcohol.
Our refreshing alcohol free Pale Ale has tropical overtones and a satisfyingly clean grapefruit finish. Vegan, non alcoholic beer with only 69 calories per can.Hops: CTZ, Magnum, Herkules
0.0%VeganB-Corp CertifedBrewed in Scotland
Pack size: 1320ML

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Hop Extracts, Natural Flavouring derived from Barley contains Gluten

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley

Produce of

Brewed in Scotland. Brewed and canned in the UK

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Serve: Cold.

