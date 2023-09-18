We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wasabi Spicy Korean Chicken Pops 150g

Wasabi Spicy Korean Chicken Pops 150g

£3.00

£20.00/kg

Fried chicken breast pieces coated in sweet and spicy sauce with sweetenerDiscover more tantalising flavours online... wasabi.uk.com
Sweet, sticky and spicy, this popular street food dish has been perfected using the techniques and recipes that Mr Kim learned from the street food stalls in seoul.
Wasabi embodies the delicious adventures of Mr Kim. This mercurial man spent decades in Japan, Thailand, China and South Korea mastering their vibrant dishes - all so you can taste their big, authentic flavours at home.
Authentic Korean: in a boxTender pieces of chicken in a sweet and sticky chilli sauceChilli rating - hot - 2
Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

Fried Chicken (Chicken Breast (55%), Brining Mix (Water, Maize Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulator (E500), Spirit Vinegar Powder, Tapioca Starch, Dried Glucose Syrup), Marinade Mix (Marinade (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Paprika, Salt, Raising Agent (E500(ii)), Mushroom Extract (Maltodextrin, Mushroom Extract), Black Pepper Extract), Water, Rapeseed Oil), Coating (Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Dried Potato, Tapioca Starch, Garlic Powder, Ginger, Raising Agents (E450(i), E500(ii))), Rapeseed Oil), Sweet and Spicy Sauce (Sweet Chilli Sauce with Sweeteners (Sugar, Water, Red Pepper, Garlic, Salt, Modified Corn Starch, Acidity Regulator (E260)), Water, Corn Syrup, Sugar, High Fructose Corn Syrup, White Onion, Red Pepper Paste (Water, Corn Syrup, Wheat Flour, Wheat, Salt, Red Pepper Powder, Roasted Soybean Powder, Alcohol, Garlic, Flavour Enhancer (E621), Soybean, Onion, Fermented Soybean), Garlic, Distilled Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Salt, Modified Corn Starch, Crushed Pineapple, Pineapple Extract, Soybean Sauce (Water, Defatted Soybean, Salt, Wheat Flour, Alcohol), Alcohol, Red Pepper Powder, Stabiliser (E415), Yeast Extract Powder, Colour (E160(c)), Flavour Enhancer (E621), Black Pepper Powder, Acidity Regulators (E260, E330, E331), Oleoresin Capsicum, Sweetener (E950), Cinnamon Powder, Flavouring), Carolina Reaper Chilli Powder)

Allergy Information

Made in a production kitchen that uses or handles Sesame, Nuts, Peanuts, Fish, Crustaceans, Barley Gluten and Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites. For allergen, including Cereal containing Gluten, see ingredient in bold.

Number of uses

As a guide, we suggest this product provides 1 serving

Net Contents

150g

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

