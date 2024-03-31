We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Hot & Spicy Chicken Wings 350g

Tesco Hot & Spicy Chicken Wings 350g

£3.00

£8.57/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
1422kJ
341kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
19.3g

medium

28%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.1g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.7g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.92g

medium

15%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1164kJ / 279kcal

Chicken wings in a spicy seasoned breadcrumb coating.
WHOLE CHICKEN PIECES Marinated with chilli, in a crispy and spicy coating
Pack size: 350G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Wing (67%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Wheat Starch, Chilli Powder, Rice Flour, Dextrin, Wheat Gluten, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Cayenne Pepper, Salt, Brown Sugar, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Dextrose, Citric Acid, Garlic Powder, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Diacetate), Sugar, Colour (Paprika Extract), Yeast, Tomato Powder, White Pepper, Smoked Paprika, Black Pepper, Turmeric Extract.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Not for EU
Made using British and EU chicken.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings Servings

Net Contents

350g e

Preparation and Usage

Caution statement should read:- 

 

Caution. Do not over fill the air fryer. This product contains raw meat. Always wash hands, utensils and surfaces after contact with raw meat. 

