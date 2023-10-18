Ambrosia Deluxe Rice Pudding Madagascan Vanilla Pots 2X110g

Vanilla Rice Pudding with Cream.

Enjoy an indulgent treat with Ambrosia’s luxurious Deluxe Rice Pudding Madagascan Vanilla Pots. Made at our West Country Creamery using the finest ingredients and fresh cream, each Deluxe pot is deliciously thick and creamy, and can be enjoyed hot or cold. Our Deluxe Rice Pudding Madagascan Vanilla pots are vegetarian-friendly and free from artificial colours or preservatives, so you can experience flavours that are 100% natural (and 100% delicious!). Whether you're having it hot or cold, you can enjoy it on its own, or add a topping for a quick pudding. They are a convenient option for on-the-go lunches as there's no need to keep them chilled. They're also delicious snacks at any time of day and feel like a real treat as a midweek dessert. Ambrosia Deluxe is so delicious, you won't be able to resist just diving straight in and enjoying the heavenly taste. At Ambrosia, we put all our love into creating delicious puddings to satisfy the whole family and bring a taste of Devon to your home.

From our home to yours... "A day in Devon is a day well lived, and a passion for our home is poured into everything we do. From the first beads of morning dew glistening on the lush grass, the chattering streams running between the rolling hillsides, and the misty sunsets over the quiet farms, it's Ambrosia's home. At our Devon creamery, we let nature do the talking. It's what makes Ambrosia special. We put all our love into creating delicious puddings to satisfy your whole family"

Made with fresh West Country cream
100% natural flavours
No artificial colours or preservatives
Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 220G

Ingredients

Full Cream Milk, Rice (9%), Sugar, Whey (Milk), Cream (3.5%) (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Skimmed Milk Powder, Vanilla Extract, Salt, Natural Flavourings, Total Milk content 77%

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Net Contents

2 x 110g ℮

Additives