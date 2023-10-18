Cushelle Original Longer Lasting Toilet Tissue 24 Pack

Cushelle Orig Longer Lasting T/Tissue 24 Pk

Cushelle Original Toilet Tissue 24 = 32 Longer Lasting Rolls. Cushelle Original is made with Micro Air pockets that make it ooh sooo soft and highly absorbent for a comfortable clean feeling every time. Now longer rolls, so if it seems like it’s lasting longer, that’s because it is! Use with Cushelle Fresh Toilet Wipes for a fresher, cleaner feeling. Longer Lasting Rolls, compared to standard rolls. 24 Original Toilet Tissue Rolls, 240 sheets per roll

Cushelle Original Toilet Tissue 24 = 32 *Longer Lasting Rolls. Cushelle Original is made with Micro Air pockets that make it ooh sooo soft and highly absorbent for a comfortable clean feeling every time. Now longer rolls, so if it seems like it’s lasting longer, that’s because it is! Use with Cushelle Fresh Toilet Wipes for a fresher, cleaner feeling. With the new QR code on pack, you can scan and find out more about what goes into our products, to help give you peace of mind that Cushelle products are sourced responsibly. Cushelle packaging can be recycled in store**, and we use recycled plastics in our packaging to reduce CO2*** We’ve partnered with ERIC, The Children’s Bowel and Bladder Charity to provide education and resources for improving childhood continence. Scan the QR code on pack to find out more. *Longer Lasting Rolls, compared to standard rolls. ** in the UK, please check on recyclenow.com for your nearest collection point. In Ireland, this packaging can be recycled with your household recycling collection. *** compared to previous Cushelle packaging. 24 Original Toilet Tissue Rolls, 240 sheets per roll

*** compared to previous Cushelle packaging Increased recycled plastic in our packaging. *Longer Lasting Rolls, compared to standard rolls. ** in the UK, please check on recyclenow.com for your nearest collection point. In Ireland, this packaging can be recycled with your household recycling collection. Fewer roll changes. Run out less often. Irresistible softness and highly absorbent. Use with wipes for a Fresher Feeling. Longer lasting rolls*.

Pack size: 5760SHT

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

24 x Toilet Rolls