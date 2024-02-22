Oddly Good Dreamy Berries Dessert 130g

Fermented oat dessert with raspberries and blueberries, fortified with vitamins and minerals.

Oddlygood Dreamy Berries is a berry, berry tasty little thing. The perfect harmony of raspberry and blueberry just might take you to Northern woods. If not, there’s nothing wrong with the coziness of your own sofa. A spoon is all you need, but if you feel like it, try making your own dessert bowl topped with fresh fruit or berries. You can even use it in dairy-free baking!

Oddlygood Dreamy desserts are packed with irresistible flavors and soft, dreamy smoothness. These ready-to-treat desserts are 100 % plant-based and gluten-free – suitable for vegans, flexitarians or basically anyone hungry for something ridiculously good. Enjoy as a dessert, a quick snack or spoon your way to the tempting smoothness whenever you need some indulgence in your day!

Plant-based product Palm oil free Gluten free Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 130G

Water, Sugar, Fully Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Gluten-Free Oat Flour (4%), Raspberry, Faba Bean Protein, Rapeseed Oil, Blueberry, Blueberry- and Lingonberry Juice from Concentrate, Modified Starch, Flavourings, Emulsifier (E472e), Calcium, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Vitamins (Riboflavin (B2), B12, D2), Iodine, Starter Culture, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Bifidobacterium sp, Contains Berries 6% (Raspberry 3%, Blueberry 2%, Blueberry Juice 0, 5%, Lingonberry Juice 0, 5%)

Contains: Oats

