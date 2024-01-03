Unearthed Tarte Flambee with Lardons, Onion & Creme Fraiche 180g

Check food is piping hot before serving. These are guidelines only, all cooking appliances vary. Do not reheat once cooled.

2. Carefully remove all packaging to avoid tearing, place the tart on the hot baking tray and bake for approximately 6-8 minutes.

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened, consume immediately. Do not exceed use by date. For use by date see front of pack.

Not suitable for Egg and Mustard allergy sufferers due to manufacturing methods. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Thinly rolled dough topped with smoked bacon, onions and crème fraiche. IP from every pack supports Action Against Hunger Registered charity No. 1047501

