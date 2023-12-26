Ben & Jerry's Sundae Coffee Caramel Non Dairy Ice Cream Tub 427Ml

Non-dairy caramel (2%) & coffee (2%) ice cream with caramel biscuits (9%) and marshmallow swirls (7.5%) topped with soft whipped non-dairy ice cream with a caramel swirl (6.5%) and sea salted chocolatey chunks (3.5%).

Our Ben & Jerry's Non-Dairy Caramel Café Sundae ice cream tub features caramel-coffee dairy-free ice cream, with caramel biscuit pieces and a marshmallow swirl topped with creamy whipped topping, caramel sauce, and chocolatey chunks. It’s all the coffee-and-caramel decadence of your favorite café, without the dairy! Is it an ice cream sundae? Is it a sweet spin on your favourite vegan coffee order? This Caramel Café Sundae vegan ice cream dessert has it all and knows no bounds when it comes to satisfying your sweet tooth. When you’re craving a sundae but not up for making one, Ben & Jerry's ice cream Sundaes have you covered. They have all the chunks and swirls of a classic Ben & Jerry's flavour, plus a fluffy whipped topping and — you guessed it — even more chunks and swirls on top. Caramel Café Sundae is made with almonds and is 100% non-dairy. Might you catch us grabbing a scoop while we make our morning coffee? Yes, you just might. And Caramel Café Sundae vegan ice cream has something even more exciting under the lid: the chunks on top are made with traceable Open Chain cocoa, which means more justice for cocoa farmers. We are proud to be working in partnership with Tony’s Chocolonely’s Open Chain to advance the mission of ending modern slavery in the chocolate industry. In addition, Ben & Jerry’s Caramel Café Sundae is made with Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar, and vanilla.

Ben & Jerry's Non-Dairy Caramel Café Sundae Vegan Ice Cream Tub Caramel Coffee Non-Dairy Ice Cream with Caramel Cookies & Marshmallow Swirls with a Soft Whipped Top, Caramel Swirls & Chocolatey Chunks vegan ice cream frozen dessert Ben & Jerry's operates on a mission that aims to create linked prosperity for everyone connected to our ice cream business: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers and neighbours alike This vegan ice cream frozen dessert is made with traceable open sourced cocoa from via Tony's Open Chain and includes Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar, and vanilla. This Ben & Jerry’s vegan ice cream frozen dessert is Kosher & Halal certified Ben & Jerry’s uses responsibly sourced packaging for this vegan ice cream dessert

Pack size: 427ML

Ingredients

Water, sugar, glucose syrup, coconut fat, WHEAT flour, liquid coffee extract (2%), ALMOND paste (2%), soluble fibre, fat-reduced cocoa powder (0.8%), pea protein, emulsifiers (lecithins (contain SOY)), stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum, carrageenan, pectin), modified corn starch, molasses, salt, natural flavourings, sea salt, raising agent (sodium bicarbonate), BARLEY malt extract, vanilla extract, sunflower oil, acidity regulator (citric acid). May contain: hazelnut. >Fairtrade sugar, coffee, cocoa, vanilla. Sugar and vanilla with mass balance. Total 22%F. FVisit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing. ∆cocoa sourced via Open Chain total: 100%

Allergy Information

Contains: Almonds, Barley, Cereals Containing Gluten, Nuts, Soya, Wheat May Contain: Hazelnuts

Produce of

Netherlands

Net Contents

427 ℮