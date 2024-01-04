Heinz Tomato Ketchup Pickle Flavour 460g

Flavoured Tomato Ketchup.

Our classic Tomato Ketchup with a delicious twist. We’ve added pickles to give it a sweet tanginess that will take your burger into a stratosphere of flavour. But don’t just save it for the burgers! It’s just as tasty with sausages and toasties and transforms crusty bread and cheese into a pickly ploughmans.

Since 1869, Heinz has been known for its commitment to quality and innovation. Our rich heritage of over a century has solidified our reputation as a brand that consistently delivers excellence. With a diverse range of exceptionally tasting products, each carefully crafted using the finest ingredients, Heinz continues to be a trusted name in kitchens worldwide. From our iconic Tomato Ketchup to an extensive selection of condiments and sauces, we are dedicated to delivering unmatched taste and satisfaction. Explore the enduring Heinz legacy and uncover why we have remained a cherished choice for generations.

Pack size: 460G

Ingredients

Tomatoes (148g per 100g Tomato Ketchup), Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Natural Dill Flavour, Onion Powder, Spice and Herb Extracts (contains Celery), Spice, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

Contains: Celery

Net Contents

400ml ℮

Preparation and Usage