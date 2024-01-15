We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tex Mex Feast Spicy Jalapeno Poppers 200g

Tex Mex Feast Spicy Jalapeno Poppers 200g

£3.50

£17.50/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One spicy jalapeño popper
Energy
221kJ
53kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
3.5g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.3g

high

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.21g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1104kJ / 265kcal

Green jalapeño chilli peppers with full fat soft cheese in a gluten free breadcrumb with parsley.
Jalapeño peppers stuffed with soft cheese & coated in breadcrumbs
Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (35%), Jalapeño Chilli (20%), Water, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Vegetable Oils [Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil], Cornflour, Maize Flour, Potato Starch, Salt, Parsley, Lemon Powder, Onion Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Garlic Powder, Dextrose, Flavouring, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), White Pepper, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Number of uses

10 Servings

Net Contents

200g e

